National Athletics Championships: WAPDA extends dominance with 10 golds on second day

WAPDA's Mohammad Yasir Sultan poses with the National Athletics Championships gold medal after winning the men's Javelin throw final at the NED University in Karachi on October 23, 2026. — Instagram/@yasir__sultan

KARACHI: WAPDA athletes continued their dominance at the 54th National Athletics Championships, securing 10 gold medals on the second day of competitions at NED University, Karachi, on Friday.

Navy claimed two gold medals, while the Higher Education Commission (HEC) secured one, as athletes from across the country competed in various track and field events.

Navy's Amtul Rehman emerged as one of the standout performers of the day, winning two gold medals in the women's long jump and high jump competitions.

She claimed the long jump title with an effort of 5.54 metres before securing another gold in the high jump with a clearance of 1.55 metres.

Sindh's Hafsa Naveed won silver in the women's long jump with 4.82 metres, while Anaya Ahsan earned bronze in the high jump with a clearance of 1.40 metres.

In the men's 400m race, WAPDA's Salman Ahmad clinched gold after clocking 48.40 seconds. His teammate Zaiver Shah finished second in 48.60 seconds, while Pakistan Air Force's Abdul Mueed secured bronze in 48.82 seconds.

HEC's Khoula Omer Khan won the women's 400m title with a time of 58.76 seconds, followed by WAPDA's Rida, who clocked 59.47 seconds, and HEC's Kinza Sarfraz, who finished third in 59.59 seconds.

WAPDA also dominated the long-distance races, with Sohail Amir winning the men's 10,000m gold in 34 minutes and 33 seconds. Punjab's Muhammad Zain secured silver, while HEC's Shahid Yaseen claimed bronze.

In the women's 10,000m event, WAPDA's Maria Bibi won gold with a time of 43 minutes and 35 seconds. HEC's Gonish Batool finished second, while WAPDA's Mahnoor Afzal secured third position.

Muhammad Yasir of WAPDA produced an impressive performance in the men's javelin throw, winning gold with a throw of 74.63 metres. Navy's Abdul Qadeer Khan claimed silver with 67.25 metres, while HEC's Muhammad Bilal secured bronze with 66.69 metres.

In the women's javelin throw, WAPDA's Fatima Hussain secured gold with an effort of 41.76 metres, narrowly ahead of Punjab's Sania Ejaz, who managed 41.59 metres. HEC's Khatija Mehreen finished third with 40.43 metres.

WAPDA's Faraz Khan Tanoli won the men's long jump title with a leap of 7.24 metres. Navy's Ansar Abbas took silver with 7.10 metres, while Punjab's Muhammad Irfan claimed bronze with 6.79 metres.

In the men's pole vault, WAPDA's Hassan secured gold after clearing 4.10 metres, followed by Punjab's Abdul Rehman with 3.40 metres and Navy's Ikram Zahoor with 3.30 metres.

The hurdles events also saw WAPDA athletes claiming top honours.

Ghazala Ramzan won the women's 100m hurdles gold in 15.47 seconds, ahead of teammate Javeria Kiran and HEC's Arooj Shahzad.

In the men's 110m hurdles, WAPDA's Muhammad Azam secured gold in 14.85 seconds, narrowly beating HEC's Abu Bakar, who clocked 14.88 seconds. WAPDA's Muhammad Aqdas Miran finished third in 15.31 seconds.

The four-day National Athletics Championships, featuring athletes representing provincial teams and departmental organisations, will continue until October 25.