Michael Carrick accepts blame for Manchester United slump

Manchester United's manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Old Trafford in Manchester on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has accepted the responsibility for the Red Devils’ slump, but he is optimistic that he can lead the team out of their current crisis.

Carrick is under immense pressure after going seven games without a win in all competitions and just two victories in 11 matches.

United were humiliated 4-1 by Como in the Champions League, leaving them 20th in the table with three points.

Before answering the questions of reporters in the pre-match press conference, Carrick delivered an emotional opening statement, acknowledging supporters' frustrations and the scale of the challenge facing him.

"Recently, we haven't had a good time. I think that's pretty obvious. So I totally accept what we're going through at the moment," he said.

"We had five months of relative success (last season) in a spell where I was happy with a lot of things I was seeing and that we were doing as a team," he said.

"We haven't done well enough lately. We've had a spell that we're really not happy with."

United will play Bournemouth at home on Sunday in the Premier League.

Carrick stated the loss in Italy was one of the most painful nights of his tenure.

"Wednesday was a bad night. It was a bad night for a lot of reasons. It hurt a lot," he said. "It obviously hurt me to see us play that way. As I said after the game, it was really unacceptable."

The defeat intensified scrutiny of Carrick following the statement from captain Bruno Fernandes, in which he questioned United's tactical approach.

Asked about the tensions in the dressing room, Carrick rejected any suggestion the squad was split.

He also sidestepped questions over Fernandes' future as captain of United and did not provide a clear answer on whether he had held talks with the Portuguese midfielder after the loss.

"My responsibility is to get a team on the pitch that represents this football club, represents the supporters and they can be proud of it with the identity that we show," Carrick said.

"We have gone away from that just recently in certain games, which I'm fully aware of and definitely doing something about."

He reserved special mention for United's fans, as there were a respectable number of supporters away at Como only to watch their side suffer the heaviest defeat of his reign.

"The supporters are a huge part of this football club. They have to make the effort and the time and money they spend, to feel how we all felt on Wednesday was a tough moment," he said.

Despite growing speculation about his future, Carrick said he is confident to get back on the winning ways again after enjoying five months of success in the English top flight.

"For them (the fans) to feel like they felt for five months at the start of the year ... is something we need to get back to. We will get back to it. I fully believe that," said Carrick.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim in January 2026 after the latter was sacked and oversaw a remarkable turnaround, helping United to finish in the top three and qualify for the Champions League.

United are 13th in the Premier League standings on seven points, while Bournemouth are a point behind them in 15th.