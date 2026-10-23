Pakistan hold Japan for draw to reach Sultan of Johor Cup final

Pakistan (left) and Japan players vie for the ball's possession during their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 23, 2026. — Johor Hockey Association

JOHOR BAHRU: Hamza Fayyaz and Ghulam Mustafa scored one goal apiece to help Pakistan salvage a 2-2 draw against Japan in their last league-stage match of the Sultan of Johor Cup here at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The stalemate in the recently concluded fixture meant Pakistan finished second in the five-team tournament standings with seven points in four matches and thus qualified for the final, where they will take on host nation Malaysia at the same venue on Saturday.

Notably, both Pakistan and Japan finished the league stage with seven points and a positive goal difference of eight, but the Green Shirts edged out in the standings on the virtue of scoring more goals, 18.

The enthralling fixture got off to a quiet start as neither team could net the opener in the first quarter despite Pakistan being awarded two penalty corners.

Japan eventually pulled ahead in the third minute of the second quarter, courtesy of a field goal from Seia Yamada, and their lead remained intact until halftime.

Pakistan, meanwhile, struck the equaliser in the 34th minute through Hamza, who successfully converted a penalty corner.

Japan, however, restored their lead seven minutes later thanks to Kazuki Nakai, only for Pakistan to neutralise their advantage the following minute through Mustafa.

The Green Shirts received an ideal opportunity to net the tiebreaker in the final quarter when their former captain Mohammad Ammad Butt was awarded a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, but he missed from the spot.

Japan, meanwhile, also received multiple opportunities in the form of four penalty corners, but they also failed to score the winner and eventually had to settle for a 2-2 stalemate.