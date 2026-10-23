Pakistan start training for Lahore leg of ODI tri-series against England, Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas bats in the nets during their training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 17, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Friday held their first training session here at the Gaddafi Stadium for the upcoming league-stage matches of the ongoing home ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England, scheduled to run until October 31.

According to the details, in the home side's first training session, batting coach Mike Smith was seen working extensively with the batters and all-rounders, including Shadab Khan.

Besides the batting practice, the national cricketers also participated in bowling and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaches.

The Green Shirts, who sit at the summit of the ODI tri-series standings, next face England in the fourth match of the home assignment, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

For the unversed, the upcoming fixture is of great significance for both sides as a victory would propel Pakistan into the final, while their triumph would leave England on the verge of elimination.

The 2019 champions, who lost both their opening two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively, are in dire need of a victory as they are placed at the bottom of the standings with a negative net run rate of 0.892.

Pakistan squad for ODI tri-series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

Remaining ODI tri-series schedule

October 25: Pakistan v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

October 31: Tri-series final – Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore