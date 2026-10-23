Harry Kane says Ballon d'Or wait 'very stressful' for his family

An undated photo of England captain Harry Kane. — AFP

Harry Kane has said that the Ballon d'Or wait is 'very stressful' for his family and he would like to know the result ahead of the 2026 award ceremony in London.

Kane is one of the favourites to win the award alongside Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise. He was man of the match in Bayern Munich’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. He set up Alphonso Davies for a goal and converted a penalty.

After the match, Kane spoke about the award, saying the wait is putting stress on his family.

“I think my wife would prefer to know and my family, it’s very stressful for everyone. I can see why they don’t tell people. They want everyone to go, all the big names there and there will be more people watching it if they don’t know so I can understand why,” Kane said.

“From my point of view, of course I’d love to know to just kind of see and not have to wait throughout the whole night. But it is their decision, I can’t control that. We’ll have to just enjoy it and try not to stress out too much.”

Harry Kane is currently the frontrunner for winning the Ballon d'Or after a historic 2025–26 season where he scored 73 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich and England.

The announcement of the 2026 Ballon d’Or award will be made on Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium. This will be the 70th edition of the award presented by France Football.