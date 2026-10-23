Dave Allen advises Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to avoid one heavyweight

Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury pose during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Dave Allen has advised Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to avoid fighting one heavyweight after their all-British showdown.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois retained his WBO heavyweight title with a one-sided, devastating second-round stoppage of fellow Briton boxer Fabio Wardley in their rematch on October 17.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Allen had plenty of praise for Dubois.

“This fella could go down as one of the best heavyweights of all time. If you strip it back, wins and loses, who he’s boxed, how you did it. He’s already up there as one of the best British heavyweights of all time,” Allen said.

He was then asked if Joshua and Fury would chase Dubois depending on who comes out victorious in their fight in December.

“I think Joshua, if he beats Fury, tries to go for Dubois for the rematch. I think he’s the kind of guy to think, you know what, I’m going to get this kid back. Fury and Joshua, for as great as they’ve been, they should leave Dubois well alone. I’d be leaving him well alone if I was one of those guys,” he added.