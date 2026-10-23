Haris Rauf explains bowling role alongside Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

From left to right: Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has outlined his role alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, saying the trio’s primary responsibility is to provide the national team with crucial breakthroughs.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Rauf stressed that taking wickets remained central to the fast bowlers’ responsibilities, while emphasising the importance of teamwork and mutual support within the squad.

“My role, along with Naseem and Shaheen, is to take wickets for the team. This is a team game, and everyone is supporting one another,” Rauf said.

The right-arm pacer also highlighted the value of having Shaheen in the side, describing the left-arm fast bowler’s presence as a significant advantage for Pakistan.

“Having Shaheen in the team is always beneficial,” he added.

Rauf’s comments came after Pakistan made a positive start to the ongoing ODI tri-series, winning their opening two matches against Sri Lanka and England.

The fast bowler said Pakistan’s ability to defend a total of 300 runs was encouraging but acknowledged that the team needed to adapt to the increasingly high-scoring nature of modern-day cricket.

“Defending 300 runs is a good sign. Our effort is to ensure that the bowling unit continues to perform well. When teams are scoring more than 300 or 400 runs, we also have to think about posting totals of 350 and defending them,” he said.

Rauf also underlined the importance of taking wickets during the middle overs, noting that restricting opposition batters had become increasingly challenging as the game continued to evolve.

“You have to take wickets in the middle overs. Wherever you play in the world, runs are scored because cricket has changed,” he remarked.

The pacer described express pace as an X-factor in modern cricket, adding that he continued to work on his fitness and speed to improve his performances.

“A fast bowler is an X-factor in today's cricket. I continue to work on my fitness and pace so that I can give people fewer reasons to talk,” Rauf said, playing down criticism and reaffirming his commitment to performing for Pakistan.

Looking ahead to the remaining matches in Lahore, Rauf backed batters Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to score runs, expressing hope that Pakistan would maintain their momentum in the tri-series.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s opening two victories against Sri Lanka and England brought the first half of the tri-series to a close, with the team making a strong start to the competition.

After a two-day break, the tournament will resume in Lahore, where Pakistan will face England in the fourth match of the tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.