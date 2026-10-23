Haris Rauf opens door to Pakistan Test return after four-day cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf reacts during day one of the first Test against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 2022 in Rawalpindi Pakistan. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has opened the door to a potential return to Test cricket, saying he would be willing to represent the national team in the longest format if his services were required.

During a recent media conference, Rauf explained that he had not previously felt ready for Test cricket. However, after gaining experience in four-day matches, he believes he can take on the challenge if selected.

“I was not ready for Test cricket earlier, but I have now played four-day cricket. If the team needs me for Test cricket, it will not be a problem for me,” Rauf said.

The right-arm pacer also highlighted the importance of domestic cricket in preparing players for international challenges, particularly in developing the endurance required to bowl longer spells.

“Playing domestic cricket is very important. It has helped me bowl longer spells, and I have benefited from playing domestic cricket in one-day internationals. Domestic cricket is just as important as international cricket,” he added.

Rauf's comments suggest a greater willingness to consider Test cricket after gaining further experience in the longer format of the domestic game.

The fast bowler also welcomed Shaun Tait's return to Pakistan's coaching set-up, saying the Australian's previous experience with the team would prove beneficial.

“Shaun Tait has worked with us before, and his presence will be beneficial for the team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rauf expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's start to the ongoing ODI tri-series, crediting the bowling unit for helping the team win their opening two matches.

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by modern-day batting, stressing the importance of taking wickets during the middle overs and defending increasingly high totals.

“The tri-series has started well for us. Our bowling has been good, and we have won both matches,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the 32-year-old has played just one red-ball match for Pakistan, taking one wicket against England in Rawalpindi in 2022.

In the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I, Rauf has represented Pakistan Television (PTV), claiming 18 wickets in four matches at an average of 20.11 and an economy rate of 3.45.