Pak vs Eng: Write off James Anderson at your own peril: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root has warned critics that it would be “very silly” of them to write off James Anderson, saying that they could see the best of the veteran pacer again very soon.

Anderson, 38, was ineffective in the opening Test win over Pakistan last week, picking up just a wicket in the entire match, and later admitting that he could be booted out of the side instead of retiring on his own terms if his form did not improve.

His captain Root though has no doubt that he’d be back to his very best very soon.

“To question Jimmy's ability and his record - do that at your own peril," Root is quoted as saying by ESPN in a pre-match press conference. "There's a reason he's got so many wickets over such a long period of time: it's because he's a consistent performer. I don't think it'll be long until he's back in the wickets big time.

"I think it would be very silly for us to write someone like Jimmy off. He's still as dedicated as ever, he's working very hard at his game, and looking very good in practice. I don't think it'll be long before he's got another five-for to his name.”

“It just shows that even the greats of the game have those days where it doesn't always come naturally, where it doesn't always feel like the easiest game in the world and you know it can be a real struggle sometimes. That's the way it goes and I feel with Jimmy we know it won't be long before he's back at the top and at the peak of his powers and I'm very much looking forward to seeing him perform this week.”

Root further said that Anderson’s contribution to the England setup was more than just wickets.

"Sometimes it's very easy just to look at the statistics and not have a more broad view on how things are actually going for you. Sometimes you create pressure and wickets come at the other end and you build a partnership that way,” he said.

"There have been occasions this summer when that's been the case for Jimmy. Wouldn't you give him the opportunity [to put things right] with almost 600 Test wickets under his belt?”

Pak vs Eng: Write off James Anderson at your own peril: Joe Root