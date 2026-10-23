Bangladesh recall Taskin Ahmed, drop Soumya Sarkar for first West Indies Test

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed (left) and batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim celebrate on day one of the first Test against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin, Australia, on August 13, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh have recalled fast bowler Taskin Ahmed to their Test squad for the opening match of the two-Test series against West Indies, beginning in Dhaka on 28 October.

Taskin, who was rested for Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, has replaced Khaled Ahmed in the 15-member squad. The Afghanistan Test ended in a draw.

Soumya Sarkar has also been dropped from the squad. The left-handed batter was not selected for the playing XI against Afghanistan and has not featured in a Test since February 2021.

However, he remained part of Bangladesh’s squads for the Test matches in Australia in August and against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has returned to the squad after recovering from a hip injury that ruled him out of the ODI tri-series in the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh failed to reach the final of the tournament.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also been included after recovering sufficiently from a viral fever. He missed Bangladesh’s opening match of the tri-series but returned to action in their subsequent fixture.

The squad, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, features three specialist spinners: Mehidy, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan. Taskin will spearhead the pace attack alongside Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a side strain.

Attention will now turn to the playing surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the conditions likely to influence Bangladesh’s team combination.

The venue’s most recent Test, against Pakistan in May, produced a competitive contest that lasted until the fifth day, with Bangladesh securing a 104-run victory. Mehidy and Rana claimed five-wicket hauls in the match.

Bangladesh’s batting line-up retains its familiar core, while Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have also been included. Hridoy recently scored a triple-century in first-class cricket in South Africa but was not selected for the playing XI against Afghanistan. Jaker, meanwhile, last played a Test in June 2025.

For the unversed, the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played in Sylhet from 5 November.

Bangladesh squad for first Test against West Indies

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mominul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim and Nayeem Hasan.