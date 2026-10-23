LeBron James hails dream debut as Philadelphia 76ers stage comeback

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (right) and Tyrese Maxey celebrate after a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct 22, 2026. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: LeBron James described his home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers as ‘everything that I dreamed of and more’ after his side recovered from a 29-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-106 here at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The comeback marked the biggest deficit overcome in James’ 24-season NBA career and the largest comeback by the 76ers in the play-by-play era, which began in 1996-97.

Philadelphia faced a hostile reception at half-time after falling 69-45 behind, but produced a remarkable turnaround in the second half.

The Sixers took their first lead with just under seven minutes remaining before a run of 15 unanswered points put them 104-95 ahead.

Cleveland, one of James’ three previous NBA teams, reduced the deficit to 106-102, but Philadelphia held on after outscoring the visitors 69-37 in the second half.

James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while fellow home debutant Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, including 17 after half-time. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 32 points, while Joel Embiid added 24.

James said the Philadelphia crowd’s shift from booing to cheering made his home debut memorable after the 76ers staged a remarkable comeback to beat Cleveland.

“We got the boos. That was amazing and we deserved it. And then we got the cheers and almost blew the roof off this thing, in a good way. It was a hell of a night,” James said.

The victory followed Philadelphia’s 106-100 win over the New York Knicks on the opening night of the season.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse praised his players’ focus despite the outside distractions.