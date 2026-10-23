Diana Shnaider explains frequent serve breaks in win over Alexandra Eala

Russia's Diana Shnaider in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on October 16, 2026. — Reuters

NINGBO: Diana Shnaider explained that strong returning from both players was behind the frequent breaks of serve as she defeated Alexandra Eala 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Ningbo Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Russian overcame the world number 20 in a match featuring 10 breaks of serve, with both players struggling to maintain their advantage despite producing impressive returns.

The opening eight games passed without a single break point before Shnaider broke Eala in the ninth game.

However, she failed to serve out the set in the next game before breaking again to take the opening set.

The second set proved even more unpredictable, with every game featuring at least one break point. Shnaider eventually secured the decisive break for a 5-4 lead before holding her serve to seal victory.

Reflecting on the contest, the 22-year-old said spectators might have struggled to understand the repeated breaks but insisted both players returned exceptionally well.

“I feel like sometimes it's a little bit hard also for outside people to understand, you know, why both of us constantly keep losing our serve. But again, I had a great return and then Alex also is super aggressive on her returns," Shnaider said.

“So I feel like, you know, I just try to just keep reminding myself that she's playing great and sometimes there's nothing what you can do much and also nothing that you did wrong."

Shnaider will next face fourth seed Iva Jovic for a place in the semi-finals. Jovic won their only previous meeting in Dubai earlier this year, prevailing 6-4, 1-6, 6-0.

A victory in Ningbo would see Shnaider reach her fourth semi-final of the season.