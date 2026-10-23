India suffer major blow ahead of second New Zealand T20I

India's Shreyas Iyer (centre) and his teammates celebrate during the first T20I match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22, 2026. - AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: India have suffered a major setback ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan ruled out of Saturday’s match in Christchurch due to a groin injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Friday that Kishan had sustained a right adductor strain during the opening T20I on Thursday.

The injury also prompted India to make changes to their batting order in the first match, with Tilak Varma promoted to No. 3, Kishan’s usual position. Kishan batted at No. 5 but managed just one run off three balls before being caught near the leg-side boundary off Mitchell Santner’s bowling.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had addressed the situation during a press conference on Thursday night, explaining that the adjustment was made because of Kishan’s injury.

“Ishan Kishan has a niggle in his groin,” Kotak said. “I know there was speculation about the change in the batting order, but it wasn’t a change as such. It was because of the groin strain to Kishan. I think he is unlikely for one game.”

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading candidate to replace Kishan in India’s playing XI. The youngster has been on the sidelines for the team’s last four T20Is after featuring in the semi-final and final of India’s victorious Asian Games campaign.

Shivam Dube, the other batter available in the squad, is a seam-bowling all-rounder and would not provide a like-for-like replacement for Kishan.

“If Ishan can’t play — unless he recovers completely, the medical team will tell us — then obviously Vaibhav comes into the calculations as a batter,” Kotak said. “He is definitely one of the strongest persons who can play.”

India head into the second T20I with confidence after securing a thrilling four-wicket victory in the series opener. Chasing a target of 226, the visitors reached the total with two balls to spare.

Opener Sanju Samson led the charge with 67 off 33 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 off 28 balls. Naman Dhir also played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 42 from just 15 deliveries.

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second match of the five-game T20I series, with the teams set to travel to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the remaining three fixtures on 27 and 30 October and 1 November, respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by five one-day internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.