Mohammad Amir praises PCB's development initiatives during NCA visit

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir speaks during his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on October 23, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), praising the board’s efforts to improve cricket infrastructure and develop young talent.

Amir credited PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the steps being taken to improve Pakistan cricket, expressing satisfaction with the modern facilities and ongoing development projects at the NCA.

“I was pleased to see the modern facilities and development work at the National Cricket Academy. If these initiatives continue consistently, they will help improve the standard of Pakistan cricket,” Amir said.





The former Test fast bowler highlighted the benefits of the upgraded facilities for emerging cricketers, noting that young players were fortunate to have access to a modern training environment.

He also welcomed the introduction of a new bowling machine, saying it would help batters improve their technique. Amir added that the availability of advanced rehabilitation facilities in Pakistan would benefit cricketers and support their recovery.

Amir further praised the PCB’s focus on monitoring young players’ diets, training and rehabilitation, stressing that investment in emerging talent was essential for the future of Pakistan cricket.

He described the training programme for Under-19 players in Multan as a positive development and welcomed initiatives to train Under-15 cricketers in Sialkot and Under-17 players in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, PCB Director of High-Performance Aqib Javed said the board wanted to benefit from the experience and recommendations of former cricketers.

Javed added that the PCB would consult former players on their suggestions before submitting recommendations to the board.

The initiatives reflect the PCB’s focus on strengthening cricket development pathways, improving training facilities and preparing the next generation of Pakistan cricketers.