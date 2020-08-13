Babar Azam must become match-winner to prove greatness: Shahid Afridi

Babar Azam (L), Shahid Afridi (R).

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has said that star batsman Babar Azam needs to become "a match winner" before he can be compared to the likes of the Fab Four, BBC Sport reported.



Afridi advised the 25-year-old to post large totals in order to be counted among the world's best batsmen.

"He is very talented - the backbone of the team - but needs to score big runs," Lala told the British publication.

"If Babar wants to become like Root, Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith or South African AB de Villiers then he needs to convert his fifties into hundreds."

Afridi also spoke of pace duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi and said that while the two were talented, it may be too early to draw comparisons to legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

He urged the duo to deliver consistent performances and prove themselves during pressure situations.

"We have high expectations of Naseem and Shaheen. They are young, energetic and highly talented, but if they are to become like Wasim and Waqar then they have to be consistent in their performance and we have to win matches," he said.

"They need to just take the pressure which they are under, enjoy the game and give 100%."

