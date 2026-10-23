PSL 12: PCB opens direct signings as player auction date confirmed

Lahore Qalandars' Sameen Rana bids during the PSL 11 Player Auction at the Expo Centre in Lahore on February 11, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the pre-season roadmap for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with direct signings now open for all eight franchises ahead of the player auction on 23 January 2027.

PSL 12 is scheduled to run from 18 March to 2 May 2027, featuring 44 matches across 46 days at five to six venues across Pakistan.

The player-movement calendar has also been outlined, with franchises given until 23 November to complete their direct signings.

Each franchise will be allowed to sign one marquee player directly, provided the player did not feature in either PSL 10 or PSL 11.

A franchise workshop is scheduled for next week to discuss and finalise player retention deadlines, the pre-auction trade window, auction rules and playing conditions.

In a move aimed at strengthening Pakistan's cricketing pipeline, the PCB has aligned its domestic competition calendar with the PSL pre-season schedule.

The National T20 Gold and National T20 Silver tournaments will serve as key talent-identification events ahead of the PSL 12 player auction.

The competitions are expected to provide outstanding domestic performers with a direct pathway into franchise cricket and an opportunity to attract attention for potential selection in the national team.

The player auction will take place on 23 January 2027, while the tournament will begin on 18 March. The PSL 12 final is scheduled for 2 May.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi described the upcoming edition as the league's most ambitious season yet, highlighting the plans to expand its reach across Pakistan.

“PSL is Pakistan cricket's biggest stage, and Season 12 will be its most ambitious yet. PSL 11 ended before a record crowd, and we are building on that momentum by taking the league to more cities than ever before,” Naqvi said.

“The roadmap we have finalised and are partially announcing today gives every stakeholder, from franchises and players to commercial partners and broadcasters, the certainty to plan at the highest level. With the foundations now in place, we are looking forward to an exciting season,” he added.

PSL chief executive Salman Naseer also emphasised the significance of expanding the tournament's geographical reach, with five to six venues expected to host matches for the first time.

“For the first time, PSL will go to five to six venues, bringing the league closer to fans across Pakistan and giving more cities the chance to host the best of T20 cricket,” Naseer said.

“From today, the race to build the best squad for PSL 12 is on. Every direct signing, every trade and every retention decision over the coming weeks will shape the teams that take the field in March.

“We look forward to a season that takes this league further than it has ever gone,” he added.

The PCB is expected to announce further details regarding player retentions, trades, auction regulations and other pre-season arrangements in the coming weeks.