Max Verstappen calls US Grand Prix track bumps ‘unacceptable’

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during a press conference ahead of the race weekend on October 22, 2026. — Reuters

The four-time world champion Max Verstappen has criticised the condition of the Circuit of the Americas, describing the bumps at the venue for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘out of control’.

Verstappen said drivers had repeatedly raised concerns about the track in Austin, Texas, but attempts to address the problem had failed to deliver a lasting solution.

“I love this track, I love this place. It’s one of the best layouts ever,” the Red Bull driver said. “But for me the bumps are unacceptable.”

Verstappen argued that temporary repairs were insufficient and said the circuit needed a major overhaul to resolve the issue, despite the significant cost and time involved.

The track is built on former marshland, making it difficult to maintain its surface. However, the Dutchman said organisers should have accounted for the unstable ground when developing the circuit.

He also highlighted the physical cost on drivers, revealing that impacts exceeding nine G had placed considerable strain on his spine.

McLaren’s Lando Norris backed Verstappen’s concerns, describing the surface as particularly uncomfortable for drivers.

“There’s a lot of places I need to take headache tablets before I go out simply because it’s so bumpy and you’re hitting your head pretty hard against the headrest,” the world champion said. “But he’s right.”

Norris added that drivers had complained about the problem on numerous occasions, although their influence over the situation remained limited.

The concerns come as the drivers prepare for this weekend’s race in Austin.