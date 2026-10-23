Declan Rice backs Harry Kane to win Ballon d’Or

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match against Arsenal in UEFA Champions League on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

Declan Rice has backed England team-mate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday, insisting the Bayern Munich striker deserves the prestigious award after years of consistency and outstanding performances.

Both players scored as Arsenal drew 2-2 against Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Kane converting a penalty to take his tally to 10 goals this season.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances, further strengthening his case for the individual honour.

Asked by CBS Sports whether he wanted Kane to win the award, Rice replied: “100%.

“I think it's his time. I think he deserves this. His whole career, the consistency he's showed, the longevity he's showed. He's getting better with age.

“His performance tonight was incredible. The numbers that he's had for the past year speak for themselves.

“What he's done in an England shirt ... So many different things that have played into account for this past year.”

Kane has continued to make history since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

Last month, he became the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the milestone in just 98 appearances and surpassing Dieter Müller's previous record of 129 games.

Rice praised Kane's character and leadership, highlighting his qualities beyond football.

“Beyond all of the football stuff, as a person as well, just how he is as a leader, as an actual person, such a good guy,” he said.

“I can't speak highly enough of him. So, I hope on Monday he has that gold trophy in his hands.

“First [English Ballon d'Or winner] since Michael Owen so it would be really special.”

Kane faces competition from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé for the award.