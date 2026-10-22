Trump accuses LeBron James of disrespecting US national anthem

This collage of photos shows US President Donald Trump (left) and LeBron James. — Reuters/AFP

US President Donald Trump has slammed NBA legend LeBron James on Thursday for disrespecting the national anthem at a recent NBA game.

According to Trump, NBA superstar James’ behaviour during the singing of the national anthem at a recent NBA game was disrespectful.

"While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social alongside a video showing James moving his body during the singing of the anthem. "LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

James was standing in line with the members of the Philadelphia 76ers, and he was swinging his arms in a warm-up-type stretch and performing basketball shooting movements, in the clip Trump shared on social media.

A representative for the 76ers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time Trump has criticised any athlete for their behaviour during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem; he notably previously did the same with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt in protest in support of racial justice.

Trump cancelled a planned White House visit by the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 after the team disagreed with his call for players to stand during the anthem.

James endorsed and was in favour of the three candidates that ran against Trump in the past three presidential elections: Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020 and Kamala Harris in 2024.

LeBron James also criticised Donald Trump after the president's withdrawal of the Warriors' invitation to the White House in 2017, after Golden State star Stephen Curry stated that he would have declined the visit.

James owns four NBA championship rings and has been selected MVP four times during his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He is the NBA's all-time leader in points and games played.