WAPDA dominate opening day of National Athletics Championships

An undated picture of national sprinter Shajar Abbas in action. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) dominated the opening day of the 54th National Athletics Championships here at the NED University on Thursday, securing five gold medals, while Shajar Abbas and Faiqa Riaz emerged as the country's fastest male and female sprinters by winning their respective 100m titles.

Sindh and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) claimed one gold medal each as seven events were decided on the opening day of the championships, being held in Karachi after a nine-year gap.

Shajar Abbas clocked 10.20 seconds to claim gold in the men's 100m final, finishing ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Attaullah, who secured silver, and HEC's Haseeb Ahmed, who took bronze.

In the women's 100m final, WAPDA's Faiqa Riaz sprinted to victory in 11.60 seconds. HEC's Khawla Umar finished second, while Sindh's Iqra Riaz claimed the bronze medal.

Sindh opened its gold medal account through Mahnoor Fatima, who won the women's 5,000m race walk with a time of 32 minutes and 32.40 seconds. WAPDA's Ammara Munawar secured silver, while Punjab's Sawera finished third.

In the men's 20,000m race walk, WAPDA's Muhammad Waqas claimed gold with a time of 1 hour, 50 minutes and 4.1 seconds. Navy's Muhammad Younis Khan took silver, while WAPDA's Muhammad Gulfam secured bronze.

HEC's Khadija Mehreen won the women's shot-put title with a throw of 10.85 metres. WAPDA athletes Samia Sahar and Amna Ashiq finished second and third, respectively.

WAPDA also completed a double in the 1,500m events.

In the women's race, Nazia Ehsan secured gold with a time of 5 minutes and 9.78 seconds, ahead of HEC's Gonash Batool and Javeria Bibi, who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

In the men's 1,500m, WAPDA's Sohail Amir emerged victorious with a time of 3 minutes and 55.40 seconds. HEC's Abdul Wahab finished second, while Muhammad Akram, also representing HEC, took bronze.

Earlier, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani formally inaugurated the championships at NED University's tartan track.

Pakistan's Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem lit the championship torch, while Sindh sprinter Moeed Baloch administered the athletes' oath. Rehan Yousuf took the oath on behalf of technical officials.

The opening ceremony featured a march-past by participating contingents, cultural performances and fireworks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghani welcomed the return of the national championships to Karachi and stressed the importance of supporting sports beyond cricket.

He said the presence of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem would inspire young athletes and reaffirmed the Sindh government's commitment to promoting sports in the province.