‘You have kids’: Ex-Bengals WR advises Jordan Elliott after firearm incident

An undated photo of NFL defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (left). — Reuters

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has reacted to Jordan Elliott exclusion from the Tennessee Titans after a firearm incident.

Titans released defensive tackle Elliott after an alleged altercation with a teammate last Thursday.

According to reports, Elliott was involved in an altercation with right tackle JC Latham on the practice field. The former went to the parking lot to pick up a firearm from his vehicle. However, Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers defused the situation.

Speaking on the “Speakeasy” podcast, former Bengals wide receiver Houshmandzadeh shared his opinion on the incident, urging Elliott to think of his family.

“It’s black and white. And with me working with the league still to this day, these messages are so clear. Like, 'Why am I bringing my pistol with me to the facility? What am I doing? Don’t do it.' You get the message over and over,” Houshmandzadeh said.

“Jordan Elliott, I don’t know if he’s married, but he’s a father. Bro, you have kids that are relying on you. And if you have kids, you may have a mother of that child that is also relying on you as well. And if that’s your wife, she’s really relying on you. We always put our kids in front of us, always.”

Following Elliott’s release, the National Football League is investigating the incident. The investigation could cause the suspension of the player if he is found guilty. Jordan is currently a free agent after his release.

Jordan Elliott signed a two-year contract with the Titans before the 2026 season.