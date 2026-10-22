Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series points table after Sri Lanka beat England

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka chased down a daunting 430-run target to edge past England by two wickets in the third match of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the Three Lions racked up a humongous total of 429/4 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a double century by their captain Harry Brook, while Tom Banton, Joe Root and Will Jacks contributed with respective half-centuries.

Brook top-scored with 202 off 116 deliveries, which is now the highest individual score ever by an England batter in the format, followed by Root with 69, while Jacks and Banton contributed with 66 and 50, respectively.

Dunith Wellalage was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka as he picked up two wickets for 56 runs in his 10 overs, while Asitha Fernando and Janith Liyanage chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Sri Lanka chased down the 430-run target for the loss of eight wickets and one ball to spare, courtesy of Pavan Rathnayake's swashbuckling century, coupled with half-centuries from Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Janith Liyanage.

Rathnayake top-scored with 130 off 106 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes, while Fernando and Shanaka contributed with 97 each. The right-handed opener took 83 deliveries, whereas the all-rounder only conceded 50.

Liyanage then gave the final touches to Sri Lanka's sensational pursuit with an unbeaten 61 off just 27 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes.

The two-wicket victory, which was Sri Lanka's first triumph in the ODI tri-series, consolidated their second position in the standings with two points in two matches, with a negative net run rate of 0.348.

England, on the other hand, remained at the bottom after succumbing to their second consecutive defeat, while their net run rate worsened to a negative 0.892.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Pakistan 2 2 0 4 1.240 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2 -0.348 England 2 0 2 0 -0.892

Hosts Pakistan, meanwhile, remained at the summit of the ODI tri-series standings with four points in two matches with a positive net run rate of 1.240.

With all three teams having played two matches each, the ODI tri-series will now move to Lahore, where host nation Pakistan will lock horns with bottom-placed England at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for England as a defeat would make their chances of qualifying for the final bleak, as their net run rate is already inferior to second-placed Sri Lanka.