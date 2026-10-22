Records galore as Sri Lanka stun England in ODI tri-series runfest

Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage (second from left) celebrates with teammates after winning their ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka successfully chased down a daunting 430-run target to edge past England by two wickets in the third match of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, breaking multiple records in the process.

Set to chase a humongous 430-run target, Sri Lanka knocked the winning runs for the loss of eight wickets and one ball to spare, courtesy of Pavan Rathnayake's swashbuckling century, coupled with half-centuries from Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Janith Liyanage.

Rathnayake top-scored with 130 off 106 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and three sixes, while Fernando and Shanaka contributed with 97 each. The right-handed opener took 83 deliveries, whereas the all-rounder only conceded 50.

Liyanage then gave the final touches to Sri Lanka's sensational pursuit with an unbeaten 61 off just 27 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes.

Sri Lanka's successful 430-run pursuit is now the second-highest completed run chase in the history of ODI cricket, only behind South Africa's infamous 438 against Australia in 2006.

The Island nation also became just the third team to successfully chase down a 400-plus-run target, joining South Africa and India on the elusive list.

India joined the list last month when they successfully chased down a 406-run target against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match home series in Guwahati.

Highest successful chases in ODIs

435 – South Africa against Australia in 2006, Johannesburg 430 – Sri Lanka against England in 2026, Rawalpindi 406 – India against West Indies in 2026, Guwahati 375 – Netherlands against West Indies in 2023 (Super Over win), Harare 372 – South Africa against Australia in 2016, Durban

Put into bat first, England piled up a mammoth total of 429/4 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a double century by their captain Harry Brook, while Tom Banton, Joe Root and Will Jacks contributed with respective half-centuries.

Brook top-scored with 202 off 116 deliveries, which is now the highest individual score ever by an England batter in the format, followed by Root with 69, while Jacks and Banton contributed with 66 and 50, respectively.

Overall, a total of 859 runs were scored collectively by England and Sri Lanka across the two innings, which is now the second-highest aggregate in an ODI.

The 2006 Joburg ODI between Australia (434) and hosts South Africa (438) remained the highest-aggregated ODI, in which a total of 872 runs were scored.

Highest match aggregate in an ODI

872 – Australia (434) vs South Africa (438) in Joburg, 2006 859 – England (424) vs Sri Lanka (430) in Rawalpindi, 2026 825 – India (414) vs Sri Lanka (411) in Rajkot, 2009 811 –West Indies (405) vs India (406) in Guwahati, 2026 807 – England (419) vs West Indies (389) in St George's, 2019

Meanwhile, captain Brook, who earlier smashed the fastest double century in the format, also bagged an unwanted record of the highest individual score in a losing cause in ODIs, relieving Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry from the top spot.

Highest scores in a losing cause in ODIs