J.J. Watt signs new deal with CBS as No. 1 NFL analyst

An undated photo of NFL analyst J.J. Watt. — Reuters

CBS Sports named J.J. Watt as its lead NFL analyst and signed him to a new multiyear agreement on Thursday.

Watt, who replaced Tony Romo in that role, will continue working alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year joined the network as a studio analyst in 2023 and began calling games in 2025.

"I've had a front-row seat to J.J.'s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his Hall of Fame playing career," said David Berson, chairman of Global Sports Group, Skydance. "He's insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage."

J.J. Watt, who will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028, recorded 114.5 sacks during a decorated 12-year career with the Houston Texans (2011-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22).

"I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special," Watt said. "From the brotherhood of 'The NFL Today' to my crews calling games, I couldn't ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey. I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust. I love this job and can't wait to see ya Sunday with Jim and Tracy and many more Sundays to come!"

Watt, 37, was bumped to the No. 1 CBS team this fall following Romo's network suspension and subsequent departure following his July arrest in Wisconsin on a charge of suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.