South Africa inflict innings defeat on Australia in second Test to level series

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (right) celebrates dismissing Australia's Steve Smith (second from left) on the fifth day of their second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha on October 22, 2026. — AFP

GQEBERHA: Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul in the second innings after captain Temba Bavuma's gutsy 179-run knock led South Africa to an innings and 31-run victory over Australia on the final day of their second Test here at the St George's Park on Thursday.

The resounding victory helped the home side to level the three-match series at 1-1, with the final fixture scheduled to be played in Cape Town from October 27 to 31.

Australia, who were booked for a meagre 99 in the first innings in response to South Africa's 425/9d, resumed their second outing from 156/4 through left-handed opener Travis Head and nightwatchman Scott Boland after lunch on the final day as no action was possible in the opening session due to the wet outfield.

Head and Boland started cautiously and stretched their overnight partnership for the fifth wicket to 59 runs as the opener brought up his 13th century in the longest format.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder gave South Africa the much-needed breakthrough in the 21st over of the final day when he cleaned up centurion Head, who walked back after top-scoring with 121 off 190 deliveries, comprising 15 fours.

Boland was then joined by Steve Smith, but the veteran could only muster three off 20 deliveries before being sent back by Rabada, resulting in Australia slipping further to 225/6.

The nightwatchman, alongside wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey, helped Australia reach the tea break at 253/6, but his defiant knock culminated in just the second over after the break as he was bowled by Mulder.

Boland remained a notable run-getter for the visitors in the second innings with a cautious 40 off 166 deliveries.

Boland's dismissal exposed Australia's batting tail, which the South African pacers swiftly swept through and bowled out the touring side for 295 in 107.1 overs as Carey remained unbeaten with 37 off 69 deliveries.

Rabada spearheaded South Africa's bowling charge in the second innings with four wickets for 77 runs in his 23 overs, followed by Mulder with three, while Simon Harmer bagged two. Marco Jansen chipped in with one scalp.

For his monumental 179-run knock, which recovered South Africa from 92/5 to 425/9d in their solitary outing with the bat, captain Temba Bavuma was adjudged the Player of the Match.