Rico Verhoeven predicts Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off during the press conference during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven has predicted the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Verhoeven, who almost defeated Oleksandr Usyk in his own fight with the Ukrainian back in May, was asked who he sees winning.

“If you ask me, it’s a coin flip. It depends definitely on the night and how both fighters are feeling. Because if you ask me, if you look at boxing ability, I would go with Tyson Fury,” Rico said.

“I’ve trained with him; I’ve seen him move, but is he still the Tyson Fury of that time, the speed, the agility? If that is the case, I think Joshua will have a very rough night.

“But if it’s going to be a fight like last time, I think It’s going to be dangerous cause Joshua has dynamite in both hands. As soon as he touches you, he goes down. I’m crazy excited for that fight.”

Both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have passed their best days, but that doesn’t mean the former two-time heavyweight champions are not capable of delivering one of the best fights of their career.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) celebrated his 38th birthday on August 12, while Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will turn 37 on October 15. Both fighters are at an age when many boxers consider retirement, but they can still compete with the best in the division.