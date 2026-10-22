Finalists confirmed as last round of President's Trophy Grade-I concludes

This collage of pictures shows SBP captain Rameez Aziz (left) and MIT Solutions' Khalid Usman. — PCB

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions will lock horns in the four-day final of the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026/27, scheduled to be played here at the SBP Sports Complex from October 25 to 28.

The matchup was confirmed after SBP finished at the summit with 107 points in seven matches, winning two and drawing five, maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the eight-team standings.

In their last-round match against Kingsmen Academy at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, SBP were set a 295-run target on the final day, but could only accumulate 208/3 despite opener Hasan Raza's unbeaten century as they got to bat just 57 overs.

The fourth day's action commenced when Kingsmen resumed their second innings from 166/2, leading by 139 runs, and added 155 more to their overnight score, courtesy of captain Mohammad Tayyab Arif's century, before declaring at 321/8 in just 44 overs.

Tayyab, who resumed his innings from 91, went on to top-score for the side with a quickfire 120 off 110 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and two sixes. His efforts were backed by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan, who made 28 off 13 balls.

Kamran Ghulam was the standout bowler for SBP as he picked up four wickets for 54 runs in his seven overs, while Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas and captain Rameez Aziz made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a 295-run target, SBP got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost three wickets with just 64 runs on the board, but opener Hasan Raza and wicketkeeper batter Ali Shan steadied the ship with an unbeaten 144-run partnership for the second wicket.

Hasan top-scored with an unbeaten century, making 128 off 187 deliveries, smashing 22 fours, while Shan made 57.

Umer Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Kingsmen Academy as he claimed two wickets for 68 runs in his 22 overs, while Mohammad Ilyas could claim one.

The outcome of the fixture also guaranteed a second-placed finish for MIT Solutions, who concluded the league stage with a six-wicket victory over Pakistan Television (PTV) on the third day of the last-round fixture. The side accumulated 96 points in seven matches, winning two and drawing four.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) concluded their President's Trophy Grade-I campaign on a winning note as they beat Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by four wickets in their last-round fixture.

The decisive day of the match commenced with SNGPL resuming their 191-run pursuit from 87/4 through captain Mohammad Rizwan and Abdul Samad, who could only stretch their overnight partnership to 30 runs until the former was sent back by Daniyal Ali Khan after scoring 27.

Samad then shared a one-sided 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Ali, who could muster seven off 37 deliveries.

The middle-order batter then found ample support at the other end in the form of Mohammad Imran, and the duo ultimately steered SNGPL to glory by raising an unbeaten 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Samad top-scored for SNGPL in the run chase with an anchoring half-century, making an unbeaten 69 off 103 deliveries, laced with 10 fours, while Imran contributed with 32 not out from 31 balls.

For KRL, Ahmed Bashir and Daniyal bagged two wickets each, while Saqib Khan and Arshad Iqbal could take one apiece.

At the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground in Lahore, centuries from Hussain Talat and Ali Razzaq in the second innings helped Ghani Glass salvage a draw against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The final day of the fixture got underway with Ghani Glass resuming their second innings from 82/3, trailing by a further 96 runs, and the department added 298 more to their overnight score to conclude the final day at 380/7 in 104 overs.

Ghani Glass, however, had a contrasting start to the final day as they lost nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad (seven) early and were thus reduced to 93/4.

Middle-order batter Mohsin Riaz (23), who resumed their second innings on the final day, was then joined by experienced all-rounder Talat in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to raise a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the former fell victim to Mohammad Amir Khan.

Talat then joined forces with Razzaq and the all-rounder pulled Ghani Glass out of trouble by knitting a 109-run stand for the sixth wicket, which saw the former bring up his century.

Hussain Talat, however, fell victim to Amir soon after amassing the landmark and walked back after scoring 108 off 142 deliveries with the help of 13 fours and a six.

But Razzaq stood firmly and was then involved in another crucial partnership for Ghani Glass when he shared a 124-run stand for the seventh wicket with Haseebullah, who contributed with a 72-ball 53, featuring three fours and a six.

Razzaq eventually helped Ghani Glass reach the stumps on the final day with their lead over OGDCL standing at 202 runs. He remained their top-scorer with an unbeaten 111 off 151 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes.

Amir spearheaded OGDCL's bowling charge in the second innings with three wickets, followed by Aftab Ahmad with two, while Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Irfan bagged one apiece.