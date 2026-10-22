Anthony Joshua ready for Tyson Fury fight pressure

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua poses during the media event. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has admitted that there will be pressure in the Tyson Fury fight, but he is ready to embrace it.

Both Fury and Joshua have passed their best days, but that doesn’t mean the former two-time heavyweight champions are not capable of delivering one of the best fights of their career when they compete on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) celebrated his 38th birthday on August 12, while Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will turn 37 on October 15. Both fighters are at an age when many boxers consider retirement, but they can still compete with the best in the division.

"Pressure comes with every part of this sport. Every training session, every fight, every expectation. I've learned that you shouldn’t run from it. You have to embrace it and when you've put the work in, pressure becomes something that drives you forward," Joshua said at the launch of a brand.

Anthony Joshua also shared his thoughts on how the stakeholders want Fury to win this match but he asserted that he would do the right thing.

“But if that means that people will then hate me and want to see me fail, then I am going to stomp all over you and raise a war that you are not ready for,” AJ added.

“I want to do good, but if someone hits you, you stab them. If you [expletive deleted] with me and you want to see me lose, I will [expletive deleted] you up even more. It’s like that now. That’s just how it is. That’s just my mentality. Now it’s just [expletive deleted] everyone’ and that’s just it.

“He’ll be trying to get under my skin, 100 per cent. I need to be stoic and calm because it’s nothing personal. I know what sort of person he is.”

Fury has hired Joshua’s bitter rival Jarrell Miller for sparring, as he leaves no stone unturned in preparation for his long-awaited all-British showdown.