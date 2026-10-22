PSL six-a-side tournament under consideration for off season

Peshawar Zalmi's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is exploring the possibility of introducing a six-a-side tournament during the off-season as part of efforts to expand the league’s footprint and keep its brand active throughout the year.

PSL chief executive Salman Naseer revealed that the proposed competition, tentatively named the PSL Sixes, could follow a format similar to the Hong Kong Sixes. However, he stressed that the plans remain at an early stage and no final decision has been made.

“Nothing is finalised, but there are some exciting plans, and one of them is a sixes tournament, called the PSL Sixes, which will be in the off-season,” Naseer said in a PSL podcast episode released ahead of the governing council meeting.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been exploring different ways to keep the PSL brand active beyond its main tournament window. A shorter competition could provide franchises and commercial partners with additional revenue opportunities while allowing the league to engage fans throughout the year.

The proposed six-a-side event could also help the PCB take the PSL brand to smaller cities across Pakistan, where regular-season matches have yet to be staged. With fewer players involved and a shorter tournament duration, the competition could require less logistical support than the main league.

Naseer, who also serves as an adviser to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, said the board would continue to assess the proposal, highlighting its potential to attract fans and expand the tournament’s reach.

“We will look into the prospect of launching this tournament, and it will be very exciting, entertaining and engaging for the fans when it becomes a recurring feature,” he said.

“Maybe even going to the smaller stadiums and smaller cities, where we have not been able to take the PSL and we know the fans are eager to watch cricket. So, a smaller event might be doable, which is what we are exploring,” he added.

One of the major challenges, however, would be identifying a suitable window that allows overseas players to participate, given their commitments to other domestic and international competitions.

Since its launch in 2016, the PSL has gradually expanded its presence in Pakistan. The inaugural edition was held in the United Arab Emirates, before the PCB progressively brought matches to the country over subsequent seasons.

The tournament has been staged entirely in Pakistan since 2020, with Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi serving as its established venues.

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced that the 2027 edition of the PSL is set to overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third consecutive year, presenting another scheduling challenge for the league.

The PSL governing council is expected to confirm the tournament schedule, along with the dates and venue for the player auction, as preparations continue for the next edition. Further details about the proposed six-a-side competition are yet to be finalised.