Jake Paul’s manager provides update on return to boxing

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

Jake Paul’s manager and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has provided an update on his return to boxing.

Paul has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he sustained in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw, and has now returned to the gym preparing for his comeback to the ring.

Paul reposted Bidarian’s post on X, in which the American’s manager said that they are negotiating with four potential opponents for a fight.

“Jake Paul update: We are actively negotiating with 4 potential opponents for Jake’s return to boxing in late 2026/ early 2027. Based on the opponent we will determine the location and distribution,” Bidarian wrote.

Jake Paul later shared another post in which he said that fighters talk but they don’t sign the contract.

“So much yipping and yapping and lots of capping. Let’s see who actually signs the contract. Fighters talk talk talk, but don’t actually have the jaw to do it,” Paul wrote.

Paul previously named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names are not the first time Jake has talked about them, as he has been publicly calling out many of them previously as well.