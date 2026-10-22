Harry Brook breaks multiple records with sensational double century against Sri Lanka

England captain Harry Brook walks off after scoring a record-breaking double century during the ODI tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook shattered multiple records with a blistering double century against Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Brook produced a sensational innings of 202 off just 116 deliveries, striking 21 fours and 10 sixes, to propel England to a formidable 429-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

With this remarkable knock, the right-handed batter became the highest individual run-scorer in an ODI innings on Pakistani soil, surpassing the previous record held by former South Africa captain Gary Kirsten, who scored 188 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Rawalpindi in 1996.

Highest individual ODI scores in Pakistan

Harry Brook (England) – 202 against Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, October 22, 2026

Gary Kirsten (South Africa) – 188 against UAE, Rawalpindi, February 16, 1996

Viv Richards (West Indies) – 181 against Sri Lanka, Karachi, October 13, 1987

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 180 against New Zealand, Rawalpindi, April 29, 2023

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 177 against England, Lahore, February 26, 2025

Ben Duckett (England) – 165 against Australia, Lahore, February 22, 2025

Andrew Hudson (South Africa) – 161 against the Netherlands, Rawalpindi, March 5, 1996

Brook also set a new record for the highest individual score by an England batter in men's ODIs, eclipsing former captain Ben Stokes' 182 against New Zealand in 2023.

Furthermore, his double century came off just 116 balls, making it the fastest ODI double century by balls faced, surpassing India's Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 223 off 117 deliveries against the West Indies in Guwahati on 30 September 2026.

Highest individual ODI scores for England

Harry Brook – 202 against Sri Lanka, 2026

Ben Stokes – 182 against New Zealand, 2023

Jason Roy – 180 against Australia, 2018

Alex Hales – 171 against Pakistan, 2016

Robin Smith – 167 against Australia, 1993

Fastest ODI double centuries by balls faced

Harry Brook (England) – 200 runs off 114 balls against Sri Lanka in 2026.

Shubman Gill (India) – 200 runs off 117 balls against West Indies in 2026.

Ishan Kishan (India) – 200 runs off 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 201 runs off 128 balls against Afghanistan in 2023.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 200 runs off 136 balls against Afghanistan in 2024.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 201 runs off 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Virender Sehwag (India) – 201 runs off 140 balls against West Indies in 2011.

Shubman Gill (India) – 200 runs off 145 balls against New Zealand in 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 200 runs off 147 balls against South Africa in 2010.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 201 runs off 148 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018.

The 27-year-old also joined an elite group of captains to have scored double centuries in men's ODIs.

His innings ranks among the highest individual scores by a captain in the format and makes him the first England captain to register an ODI double century.

Highest individual ODI scores by captains

Shubman Gill (India) – 223 not out against the West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

Virender Sehwag (India) – 219 against the West Indies, Indore, 2011

Rohit Sharma (India) – 208 not out against Sri Lanka, Mohali, 2017

Harry Brook (England) – 202 against Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 189 against India, Sharjah, 2000

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 186 not out against New Zealand, Hyderabad (Deccan), 1999

Highest individual ODI scores by England captains