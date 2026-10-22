Cesc Fabregas’ comments further humiliate Manchester United after rout

Como coach, Cesc Fabregas reacts during a UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

Como manager Cesc Fabregas said that after scoring four goals against Manchester United in the Champions League clash, he told his players to ease up, and he now regrets it after the Red Devils scored a consolation goal.

United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Como on Wednesday, intensifying scrutiny over Michael Carrick’s future at Old Trafford.

Former Real Madrid player Nico Paz played an important role in Como’s win, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Como’s head coach Fabregas said that after scoring four goals, he told his players to ease up because there is another match in the upcoming days.

“I believe that tactically speaking the team played a rather good game,” he said.

“I regret maybe the last 10 minutes when I was the one telling the team to slow down the pace because there was another game and maybe with a 4-0 lead they could have managed something.

“I told Tasos Douvikas not to run anymore, to stay in the middle and maybe that is what I regret, because I’m the first one who always pushes the fight until the end. That goal hurt me.”

Fabregas has been linked with the job at Old Trafford as Carrick may lose his job if he does not bring United to winning ways again, but the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder dismissed those questions ahead of the game.

"I won't answer that question because I think that's not a very nice question," Fabregas said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I don't think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side."

United now sit 20th in the Champions League table after losing back-to-back matches in the competition. They are also 13th in the Premier League after seven points in seven games.