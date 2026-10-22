Brook's double ton leads England to record total against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series

England captain Harry Brook celebrates reaching his century during their Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Captain Harry Brook's sensational double century powered England to a humongous total against Sri Lanka in the third match of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis's decision to field first backfired as the Three Lions racked up 429/4 in their 50 overs, which is now the highest total in the host country, surpassing the previous best of 375/3, which the host nation Pakistan recorded against Zimbabwe in 2015.

England got off to a blazing start to their innings as their opening pair of Tom Banton and Ben Duckett shared a brisk 74-run partnership before both fell victim to Dunith Wellalage in the spinner's successive overs.

Banton, who dominated the opening stand, walked back after scoring a 50-ball 51 with the help of nine fours, while Duckett contributed with 29 off 39 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, captain Brook and experienced Joe Root took the reins of England's batting charge, and the duo put the 2019 champions in complete control by raising a 159-run partnership for the third wicket, during which both batters brought up their respective half-centuries.

Asitha Fernando eventually broke the threatening partnership on the first delivery of the 38th over by dismissing Root, who departed after scoring 69 off 66 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries.

Skipper Brook, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and decimated Sri Lanka's bowling attack in the concluding phase of the innings, alongside all-rounder Will Jacks, ensuring England breached the 400-run barrier, as they shared an 185-run partnership off 77 deliveries, which concluded on the final delivery of the innings with the former's dismissal off Janith Liyanage.

The captain remained the top-scorer for England with 202 off 116 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes, while Jacks remained unbeaten with a 33-ball 60, featuring eight fours and three sixes.

Wellalage was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka as he picked up two wickets for 56 runs in his 10 overs, while Fernando and Liyanage could claim one apiece.