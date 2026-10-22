Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir power India to thrilling win over New Zealand in first T20I

The collage of photos features Indian batters Sanju Samson (left) and Naman Dhir. — AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: India defeated hosts New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval on Thursday, courtesy of a match-winning knock from Sanju Samson and valuable contributions from captain Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a mammoth 225-4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering unbeaten knock from Glenn Phillips, who top-scored with 82 off 40 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

Opening batter Finn Allen also played an aggressive innings, scoring 45 off 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes, while Bevon Jacobs provided late impetus with a quickfire 31 off 16 deliveries, including three sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert contributed 24 off 17 balls, striking three fours and a six, while Daryl Mitchell added 28 off 19 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

India's bowling attack struggled to contain the hosts' aggressive batting, with returning seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 49 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, India successfully chased down the daunting target of 226, reaching the winning total in the final over after losing six wickets.

Samson led the charge with a superb 67 off 33 deliveries, striking eight fours and four sixes to provide India with a strong platform in the run chase.

Abhishek Sharma also made a brisk contribution, scoring 29 off just 12 balls, including two fours and three sixes, while Axar Patel chipped in with 24 off 14 deliveries, striking three fours and a six.

Captain Shreyas Iyer played a valuable innings of 42 off 28 balls, including a four and two sixes, to keep India on course during the chase.

Naman Dhir then delivered a decisive late contribution, remaining unbeaten on 42 off just 15 deliveries, with five fours and two sixes. He sealed the victory by hitting a six, helping India secure a four-wicket win in a high-scoring opening encounter.