Emma Raducanu backed to end 2026 season early for injury recovery

An undated picture of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

The 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been tipped to end her 2026 season early, with former British number one Annabel Croft backing the decision as the tennis star focuses on recovering fully from her injury ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Raducanu has not played since reaching the final of the Queen’s Club Championship in June, where she lost in straight sets to Donna Vekic.

Raducanu subsequently withdrew from the Nottingham Open and Wimbledon after suffering a grade four stress fracture in her right leg.

She was initially expected to return during the North American hard-court swing but missed the entire campaign and is now likely to sit out the Asian swing.

Croft said ending the season early could allow Raducanu to recover without rushing her return.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if she made that decision [to close down her season]. That wouldn’t be such a bad decision to take because you can fully heal, rest up, get as much treatment as possible and then come out fully fit, raring to go at the start of next year,” she said.

Croft also acknowledged that Raducanu’s ranking could suffer further due to her prolonged absence but stressed that her health should remain the priority.

“Your health is your wealth, as they say, and that is the most important factor and she just needs to get herself fit,” she added.

Raducanu climbed back into the world’s top 35 following her run at Queen’s Club but has since dropped to No. 109 in the rankings.