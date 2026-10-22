Noor Zaman stuns Karim Abdel Gawad to reach Silicon Valley Open quarter-finals

Pakistan’s squash star Noor Zaman (right) shakes hands with world No. 4 Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt after defeating him to reach the quarter-finals of the PSA Gold Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, California, on October 21, 2026. — Our Correspondent

CALIFORNIA: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman produced an impressive performance to defeat defending champion and world No. 4 Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt 3-1 on Wednesday, booking his place in the quarter-finals of the PSA Gold Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City.

The 22-year-old overcame the second seed 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 in 52 minutes at Squash Zone, handing the Egyptian a surprise defeat in the $143,500 men’s event.

“I was ready mentally and physically today, and I think now is the time for me to beat the top players,” Noor said after the match.

The victory marked another significant milestone in Noor’s progress on the PSA World Tour, as the Pakistani continued his push towards the sport’s elite.

Ranked among the world’s top 35 players, Noor had earlier secured his place in the last 16 with a 3-1 victory over American wildcard Bransten Ming. After losing the opening game 3-11, he recovered strongly to claim the next three games 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 in 41 minutes.

Born in Peshawar, Noor comes from a distinguished squash family. He is the grandson of former world champion Qamar Zaman, one of Pakistan’s celebrated figures in the sport, and has emerged as one of the country’s leading young squash players.

Noor’s recent achievements include winning the 2025 World Under-23 Squash Championship and claiming five PSA Tour titles. His rise through the rankings has strengthened Pakistan’s hopes of returning to prominence in international squash, a sport in which the country has a rich history.

His victory over Abdel Gawad also underlined his ability to compete with established players at the highest level, with the Egyptian having previously won major PSA titles and held the world No. 1 ranking.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Mohammad Ashab Irfan exited the tournament in the last 16 after suffering a 3-0 defeat against fifth seed Mohamed ElShorbagy of Egypt.

Irfan had reached the round with a convincing straight-games victory over Hungary’s Balazs Farkas, winning 11-6, 11-4, 11-5. However, he could not reproduce that form against the experienced Egyptian.

The PSA World Tour Gold tournament offers equal prize money to men and women, as squash prepares to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Noor’s progress in California will be closely followed as he seeks to build on his latest breakthrough and continue Pakistan’s presence among the world’s leading squash nations.