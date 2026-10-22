'True match-winner': Saqlain Mushtaq heaps praise on Arafat Minhas

The photo collage features former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq (left) and young all-rounder Arafat Minhas. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq has heaped praise on young all-rounder Arafat Minhas following his exceptional performance with both bat and ball in the ODI tri-series match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Mushtaq, who claimed 288 wickets in 169 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 208 wickets in 49 Tests, took to social media platform 'X' to laud Minhas for his impressive all-round display, highlighting the youngster's valuable contributions to Pakistan's victory.

He also described Minhas as a potential match-winner for the national side, praising his ability to make a significant impact in both departments.

"What a performance from Arafat Minhas! A brilliant all-round display, contributing with both bat and ball and proving his value to the team. A true match-winner in the making," Mushtaq wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their ODI tri-series campaign with consecutive victories over Sri Lanka and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the national team surpassing the 300-run mark in both matches after batting first.

Minhas produced a memorable all-round performance against England, scoring 59 off 58 deliveries before registering career-best bowling figures of 6/40 to dismantle the visitors' batting line-up.

Mohammad Nawaz led Pakistan's batting effort with an impressive 79 off 74 balls, while Faheem Ashraf provided late impetus with a quickfire 39 off 26 deliveries.

Saad Baig also made a valuable contribution, scoring 35 as Pakistan recovered from 81/4 to post a competitive total of 302/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, England were bowled out for 215 while chasing a target of 303. Tom Banton top-scored with 57, while Ben Duckett contributed 45, but the visitors struggled to cope with Pakistan's bowling attack.

Minhas played a decisive role in England's collapse, dismissing Banton and captain Harry Brook before removing Will Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries.

He later ran out Gus Atkinson to cap a remarkable all-round display, helping Pakistan secure a commanding victory and maintain their winning start to the tri-series.