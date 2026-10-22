Megan Schutt handed two-match suspension over prescription medication breach

Australia seamer Megan Schutt warms up during the second women’s T20I against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, Australia, on October 20, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Australia seamer Megan Schutt has been handed a two-match suspension by Cricket Australia (CA) for failing to comply with strict guidelines governing the use of prescription medication during an out-of-competition period.

The 33-year-old has accepted the penalty, which will see her miss Australia's third T20I against New Zealand and Adelaide Strikers' opening match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) against Melbourne Stars on Saturday, October 31.

The incident occurred during an off-period for the Australian team ahead of their series against Bangladesh. CA confirmed the suspension in a statement released on Thursday, clarifying that the breach involved prescription medication that was not used for performance-enhancing purposes.

"The breach was a failure to adhere to requirements under the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines with regard to prescription medication," CA said.

"This relates to a single incident which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance-enhancing purposes.

"The two-match ban includes all international and domestic cricket.

"We will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game."

Schutt also issued a statement accepting responsibility for the breach and apologising for her actions.

"I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me," she said.

"I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received.

"While this occurred out of competition and was not performance-related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on and I should have adhered to these guidelines."

The use of personal prescription medication that is not performance-enhancing is permitted under CA and anti-doping authority rules. However, strict guidelines govern its use, including requirements that such medication be taken for personal use only.

Schutt continued to play while the investigation was under way. She claimed two wickets for 49 runs in a Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) match for South Australia before taking 2-19, 4-36 and 4-16 across the three One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh.

She was available for Australia's first two T20Is against New Zealand on Sunday and Tuesday but was not selected for either match.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Schutt accepted the two-match suspension. She will serve the ban in Australia's third T20I against New Zealand on Thursday and Adelaide Strikers' opening WBBL fixture against Melbourne Stars on October 31.