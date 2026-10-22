Los Angeles Dodgers confirm Shohei Ohtani will not require surgery for injuries

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium on Oct 15, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on Wednesday that Shohei Ohtani will not require surgery for the injuries that affected his left knee and right arm during the second half of the season.

Doctors have recommended rest, and the Dodgers expect Ohtani to resume pitching next season.

However, the club are still working out how best to manage his workload to ensure he remains effective as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Friedman expressed confidence in Ohtani's return to pitching, while admitting the Dodgers must find the best way to manage his workload.

“I fully expect him to pitch next year,” Friedman said during an end-of-season news conference at Dodger Stadium.

“This is unprecedented, what he's doing,” Friedman added.

“We have to all just figure it out together. And I'm not only expecting him to pitch; we're excited about him pitching.”

Ohtani's fitness problems affected his performances towards the end of the season. He recorded four hits in 22 at-bats across his first seven postseason games before hitting a home run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

However, the Dodgers were ultimately swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 32-year-old had been unable to pitch since 3 July because of persistent discomfort in his left knee and right biceps.

He finished his first 14 starts with an 8-2 record and a 1.79 earned-run average.

The Dodgers are now considering ways to manage Ohtani's workload, including delaying his return to pitching or scheduling additional rest days, to keep him effective throughout the 2027 campaign.