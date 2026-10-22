Shaun Tait wants Pakistan pacers to bring excitement back to bowling attack

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait speaks during an interview with PCB Digital at a local hotel in Lahore on October 22, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has expressed satisfaction with the bowling unit’s performances in the ongoing ODI tri-series, praising the balance between pace and spin after the team secured convincing victories over Sri Lanka and England.

Pakistan began their campaign with a 37-run win over Sri Lanka before defeating England by 87 runs in their second match. Both fixtures were played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The squad arrived in Lahore on Wednesday evening and is resting on Thursday. The players will resume training on Friday ahead of their next fixture against England on Sunday, 25 October.

In an exclusive interview with PCB Digital, Tait said the bowlers had made an encouraging start to the series against two quality opponents, particularly highlighting their performance against England’s formidable batting line-up.

“The bowling has been really encouraging so far. It is a great way to start the series against two quality teams with some very good players. England have a formidable batting line-up, so to bowl the way we did against them was really pleasing. We have a nice balance between pace and spin, and both departments are complementing each other really well,” he said.

The former Australian fast bowler also welcomed the opportunity to work again with several members of Pakistan’s pace attack, having previously served as the team’s bowling coach.

“It is also pleasing for me personally because the fast-bowling group is very similar to the one I worked with when I was Pakistan’s bowling coach four years ago. Haris, Shaheen, Naseem and Faheem were all part of that group, so it is nice to link up with them again,” he added.

Tait emphasised the importance of domestic cricket in preparing fast bowlers for international assignments, saying that featuring in first-class matches before a series had helped the players build their workloads.

“I definitely think playing one or two domestic matches before an international series has been a big help. It allows the bowlers to get some overs under their belts, build up their bowling workload and then freshen up before the international matches begin.

“Getting that balance right is not always easy, but ideally you want the bowlers to have enough bowling behind them while also being fresh going into a major series. You do not always get that opportunity, so you have to be smart about how you manage their preparation.

“I think the first-class matches have helped the bowlers, and now it is about managing their workloads throughout the series, which I believe we are doing really well,” Tait said.

The bowling coach also praised head coach Mike Hesson for managing the players’ schedules and ensuring they receive sufficient rest amid a demanding international calendar.

“Head coach Mike Hesson has managed the team really well, making sure the players have enough time away from the game and come into matches feeling fresh.

“There is so much cricket being played nowadays, along with the demands of training, that rest days have become extremely important. A day off today is not necessarily about tomorrow; it is about how a player feels in two weeks or even two months.

“That is how you have to look at recovery. It is not just about the immediate benefit but also about keeping the players physically and mentally fresh over a longer period,” he said.

Looking ahead to the remaining fixtures, Tait acknowledged England’s strength in white-ball cricket but expressed confidence in Pakistan’s ability to challenge strong opposition in home conditions.

“Everyone understands what England are capable of as a white-ball team. They are among the best sides in the world and have a very strong batting line-up. The scores they are capable of putting up make it a great challenge for our bowlers.

“We showed in Rawalpindi that we can make things difficult for strong opposition in our own conditions, and that is what we want to continue doing against both England and Sri Lanka,” he said.

Tait added that Pakistan would retain their overall bowling strategy while making the necessary adjustments according to the conditions in Lahore.

“I do not think our overall approach will change too much. We have our plans and a clear understanding of how we want to bowl. There will always be small adjustments depending on the conditions.

“The pitch here in Lahore will be different from Rawalpindi, although I have not had a chance to look at it yet. We do not want to put too much emphasis on the conditions. It is more about what we do as a bowling group, and I believe we are experienced and smart enough to make the necessary adjustments,” he added.

The former Australia pacer also stressed the importance of playing exciting cricket to attract supporters to the stadiums, expressing hope that Pakistan’s fast bowlers would continue to make an impact in Lahore.

“We had a decent crowd in Rawalpindi, and hopefully we will see similar support here in Lahore. The best way to attract crowds is for Pakistan to play good, exciting cricket.

“I have spoken to the fast bowlers about bringing that excitement back to the bowling attack. We have the players who are capable of doing that, and it is something I really want to see from this group,” Tait said.

Tait also praised young all-rounder Arafat Minhas, crediting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for providing him with a platform to showcase his abilities and build confidence.

“Arafat Minhas is also a product of the PSL, where he has already shown what he is capable of. He has carried that confidence into international cricket and performed well against Australia, from what I have seen and heard, and he is continuing that form in this series.

“He is showing his worth and repaying the faith the selectors have placed in him, which is all you can ask for from a young player.

“There will be different challenges for him as his career progresses, but he is a very confident young cricketer who contributes with the bat, ball and in the field. He also has some leadership qualities, which is encouraging to see.

“It was really pleasing to see him perform the way he did in the last match, and hopefully he can continue building on that,” he said.

Pakistan squad for ODI tri-series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.