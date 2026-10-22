Lendeborg loses respect for Doncic over foul complaints after heated NBA debut

This collage of picture shows Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg said he had 'lost all respect' for Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic after their heated exchanges during his NBA debut, criticising the Slovenian for repeatedly complaining to referees.

The Warriors suffered a 127-105 defeat in their opening-night clash, with Lendeborg making his first professional appearance while tasked with defending Doncic for significant periods.

“I had a lot of respect for him [because] I didn't really watch the NBA much,” Lendeborg said.

“I just watched highlights and seen him kill people. But being in it firsthand and seeing all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect.”

Tensions escalated late in the second quarter when Doncic drew a shooting foul against Lendeborg after a pump fake.

The rookie called the move “weak ass s---”, while Doncic laughed and clapped as players and officials intervened.

Lendeborg briefly left the court before returning to guard Doncic, who later scored a jumper and pointed towards him.

The rookie subsequently received a technical foul after continuing to taunt the Lakers star.

“I was telling him he sucks,” Lendeborg said.

“He can't score on me. You talk but you can't score on me.”

Doncic, meanwhile, said he had no intention of responding aggressively as he looked to avoid technical fouls this season.

The Lakers star then made a remarkable 48-foot shot at the buzzer to extend his side's half-time lead to 14 points before pointing and laughing at Lendeborg.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticised the officials for issuing only one technical foul, while Draymond Green backed his young team-mate's willingness to challenge established stars.

Lendeborg scored 12 points in 29 minutes and will get another chance against Doncic when the teams meet again in San Francisco on 30th October.