Karolina Muchova qualifies for WTA Finals after Marta Kostyuk’s withdrawal

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on June 2, 2026. — Reuters

Karolina Muchova secured the final place at the season-ending WTA Finals after Marta Kostyuk retired from her second-round match at the Ningbo Open on Wednesday.

Kostyuk withdrew after losing the opening set 6-4 to Ekaterina Alexandrova, having taken a medical timeout.

The Ukrainian later confirmed that her wrist injury had flared up again, forcing her to stop playing.

“The pain in my wrist came back, and as much as I want to keep playing, I know I need to give it more time to recover,” Kostyuk wrote on social media.

Kostyuk needed to reach the final in Ningbo to prevent Muchova, who is not competing this week, from claiming the remaining qualification spot for the WTA Finals, scheduled for November 8-15 in Indian Wells, California.

Muchova’s qualification marks another significant achievement in 2026. The Czech reached the Wimbledon final against Linda Noskova before joining forces with Noskova to help the Czech Republic win the Billie Jean King Cup.

Iga Swiatek had also been in contention for the final spot but withdrew from Ningbo with a left thigh injury, bringing her season to an early end.

The other players who have qualified for the season-ending tournament are Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Noskova.

Meanwhile, Alexandrova advanced to the Ningbo quarter-finals, where she will face Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3 to secure her 11th victory in her last 14 matches.

Elsewhere, Sara Bejlek upset eighth seed Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (3), 6-4 to set up an all-Czech quarter-final against Marie Bouzkova, who defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-5, 6-2.