Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka suffers thigh injury in Bayern Munich draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receives medical attention after sustaining an injury on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka suffered a thigh injury and was forced off early in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, raising concerns over his fitness.

The England international went down in the 10th minute after playing a pass from the right flank, immediately appearing to be in discomfort.

Saka was seen clutching his left thigh as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signalled for a substitution.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Eberechi Eze, who entered the match with the score still goalless. Saka subsequently headed straight down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Arteta confirmed after the match that the injury involved Saka’s quadriceps and admitted the club were concerned about the winger’s condition.

"They are a bit concerned," Arteta said. "A player who has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news but we have to wait and see."

The Arsenal manager offered a further update during his news conference, adding: "It doesn't look good."

Saka has endured several injury setbacks in recent seasons, including hamstring and Achilles problems last season, making the latest setback another potential concern for Arsenal.

Despite losing one of their key attacking players early in the contest, Arsenal took the lead through Eze, who struck a first-time volley past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer shortly after coming on.

Alphonso Davies equalised for Bayern soon afterwards, before Harry Kane put the German side ahead from the penalty spot. However, Declan Rice scored for Arsenal to secure a 2-2 draw.