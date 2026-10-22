Michael Carrick, Bruno Fernandes exchange criticism after Champions League defeat

This collage of picture shows Manchester United manager Michael Carrick (right) and captain Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to exchange criticism after a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Como on Wednesday intensified scrutiny over the Englishman's future at the club.

United suffered their fifth defeat in 11 matches this season following a dismal display at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, extending their winless run to seven games and increasing pressure on Carrick.

Fernandes, who was substituted in the 67th minute, appeared to question the team's tactical approach after the match.

"It was a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind," the Portuguese midfielder said.

Asked about Fernandes' remarks during his post-match news conference, Carrick defended his approach before appearing to criticise the commitment of his players.

"We actually were half-pressed man-to-man in the second half and then conceded a goal from that," Carrick said.

"And whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."

The exchange is likely to fuel further speculation about Carrick's position as United struggle to regain consistency.

He signed a two-year contract in May after guiding the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League, but the recent run of poor results has placed him under mounting pressure.

The 45-year-old insisted he had not considered his future, instead focusing on the supporters who travelled to watch the disappointing performance.

"Listen, I've not given my own position any thought. This is for the supporters; I was one of them watching that, and I wasn't happy at all," Carrick said.

"I'm really angry, to be honest. We might win, we might lose, but the way we went about it tonight wasn't acceptable. I just wanted to let the fans know that I feel for them, for sure."