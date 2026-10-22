Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to set up ODI tri-series final against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan appeals for an LBW decision during the ODI tri-series match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 21, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third match of the ODI tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday to book their place in the final against Zimbabwe.

Chasing a modest target of 161, Afghanistan sailed past the winning mark after losing three wickets in 35.3 overs, securing a comfortable victory with 87 balls to spare.

Captain Rahmat Shah led the chase with an unbeaten 67 off 90 deliveries, striking five boundaries. Hashmatullah Shahidi also remained not out on 36 off 54 balls, hitting four boundaries as the pair guided Afghanistan to victory after early setbacks.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s bowlers produced an impressive performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 160 in 41.2 overs after the latter elected to bat first.

Bangladesh suffered a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 28 runs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim (1), Soumya Sarkar (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) and captain Towhid Hridoy (0) were dismissed cheaply, leaving their side in deep trouble.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hassan then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership to revive Bangladesh’s hopes. Emon top-scored with 70 off 96 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, while Saif contributed 41 off 82 balls, striking two fours and a six.

However, Afghanistan continued to take wickets at regular intervals, preventing Bangladesh’s lower order from building on the recovery.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan spearheaded the bowling attack with four wickets for 31 runs in 8.2 overs. Yamin Ahmadzai and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets apiece, while Bilal Sami and Mohammad Nabi took one wicket each.