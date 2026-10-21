Nico Paz stars as Como thrash Manchester United in Champions League clash

Como's Nico Paz celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates in a Champions League match against Manchester United at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on October 21, 2026. — Reuters

Nico Paz shone with a brace and an assist as Como thrashed Manchester United 4-1 at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was the first time United visited Como in the Champions League.

Como got onto the scoresheet in the second minute of the game through Paz. The former Real Madrid player received the ball in acres of space and curled an effort into the back of the net.

After conceding a goal in the first half, United started the second half with more intensity but they were caught out with Paz again showing his class. The Argentinian played a neat pass to Tasos Douvikas and he lifted the ball past Senne Lammens to make the lead 2-0 in the 49th minute of the match.

It got worse for United as their defence looked absolutely mediocre when Paz scored his second goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Carlos Baleba gave the ball away to Paz near the halfway line and Nico charged into the box. No one was able to get close to him before he drove a shot into the back of the net.

Jacobo Ramón made the lead 4-0 in the 76th minute of the match. The Como centre-back rose the highest to head in from close range after a perfect cross from Kaiki.

Manchester United added a consolation goal in stoppage time. But it was too little too late. Joshua Zirkzee scored from close range, but unsurprisingly there were no celebrations from the visitors.

United will play Bournemouth next at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.