Alexander Volkanovski reiterates his desire for title fight against Justin Gaethje

An undated picture of Australian Alexander Volkanovski. — Reuters

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has pitched the idea of a double-retirement lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Volkanovski will defend his title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 on Saturday night, but he is also aiming for a fight against Gaethje for the lightweight title next.

It’s not the first time he has floated the idea, but it appears that he is very serious about it and given that he has now presented his plan again in front of the stakeholders.

According to Volkanovski, it could be a double-retirement fight, since Gaethje has also discussed the idea of hanging up his gloves, while the 38-year-old Volk would be willing to do the same to make the fight happen and fulfil his dream to be a two-division champion.

“I mean look, I’m not the one to just call for title fights,” Volkanovski said during UFC 333 fight week.

“There are so many guys that are deserving in that lightweight division, but I just look at it from a sense of, if I can fit into this equation, it could be the fact that we know Justin is unsure of what he wants to do, maybe one more, like where’s he at with it? He doesn’t wanna do rematches, I haven’t fought him and I don’t have any plans of retiring other than if we were to do something like this.

“Maybe we agree that it’s like, let’s have our last fight, super fight, champion vs champion, we’re not holding the division’s because we’re gonna see ourselves off and let the divisions do their thing, I just think that could happen, that’s why I threw it out there.”

However, if the fight does not come to fruition, Volkanovski is still willing to continue at 145lbs.

“After Movsar, you’ve got your Jean Silvas, you’ve got your Aljamain (Sterlings), who are both pretty much in the exact same position,” Volkanovski told MMAJunkie.

“They’re the ones who stand out the most right now. … That’s another one – (Kevin Vallejos) there. So whether Kevin can get a title fight that quick and jump the line, I don’t know.”