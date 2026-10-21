Haider Ali wins silver in men's F37 discus throw at Asian Para Games

Pakistan's premier para-athlete Haider Ali (left) pictured en route to Nagoya, Japan, to compete at the Asian Para Games on October 12, 2026. — X/@HaiderAthlete

NAGOYA: Pakistan's premier para-athlete Haider Ali clinched silver in the men's F37 discus throw at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, finishing narrowly behind Uzbekistan's Kudratillokhon Marufkhujaev in a closely contested final.

Ali, who won gold in the discus throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, registered a best throw of 57.20 metres to secure second place in Nagoya.

The 41-year-old recorded attempts of 51.63m, 56.51m, 54.98m, 53.65m, 57.20m and 54.45m, with his fifth throw proving decisive in his bid for the podium.

The Gujranwala-born athlete added that he had trained for a year in preparation for the continental event, underlining its importance to his career.

Uzbekistan's Marufkhujaev claimed gold with a throw of 57.39m, setting an Asian Para Games record, while India's Haney secured bronze with 57.04m. Both Ali and Haney recorded personal bests in the competition.

The gold medal was decided by a margin of just 19 centimetres, while Haney finished 16cm behind Ali, highlighting the intensity of the contest.

Uzbekistan's Tolibboy Yuldashev finished fourth with 55.39m, followed by Japan's Yamato Shimbo with 51.31m. Uzbekistan's Asilbek Mukimov placed sixth with 49.90m, while Thailand's Thanaphon Kongsao finished seventh with 36.34m.

The world record in the men's F37 discus throw stands at 59.75m, set by Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Ali's latest achievement adds another medal to an illustrious international career spanning multiple Paralympic and continental competitions.

He won discus throw gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, having previously claimed silver in the long jump at Beijing 2008 and bronze in the same discipline at Rio 2016. He also secured bronze in the discus throw at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

At the Asian Para Games, Ali has established himself as one of Pakistan's most successful para-athletes, winning four gold medals and two bronze medals at the continental event.

His silver-medal finish in Nagoya further underlines his consistency at the highest level of para athletics and adds to Pakistan's medal tally at the ongoing competition.