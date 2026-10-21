Jansen, Rabada put South Africa on course for series-levelling win over Australia

South African pacer Marco Jansen celebrates after taking five wickets on day four of the second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on October 21, 2026. — AFP

GQEBERHA: Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada put South Africa within touching distance of a series-levelling victory over Australia on the fourth day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Australia were 156-4 in their second innings at stumps after being bowled out for just 99 earlier in the day. The visitors remained 170 runs short of making South Africa bat again, with Travis Head unbeaten on 87.

Steve Smith did not bat in the second innings after appearing to struggle with a neck injury while scoring a team-high 28 in Australia’s first innings.

Jansen claimed five wickets for 33 runs as Australia slumped to their fourth-lowest total against South Africa. Rabada then struck twice in the second innings to strengthen the hosts’ grip on the match.

Rabada dismissed Australian opener Nic Maddinson cheaply for the second time in the match before bowling Matt Renshaw, who had been named player of the match following Australia’s 214-run victory in the first Test.

Holding a first-innings lead of 326 runs, South Africa enforced the follow-on despite fast bowler Anrich Nortje being sidelined by a groin injury. Nortje had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings but managed only 3.3 overs before pulling up injured.

In Nortje’s absence, South African captain Temba Bavuma rotated Rabada, Jansen and fellow seamer Wiaan Mulder in short spells while making extensive use of off-spinner Simon Harmer, who bowled 18 overs and claimed two wickets.

Harmer broke a 92-run partnership for the second wicket between Head and Labuschagne when the latter attempted an aggressive shot and was caught by Jansen, who ran backwards from mid-on to complete the catch as the ball was held up in a stiff breeze.

Jansen had earlier delivered an outstanding performance in Australia’s first innings. The tall left-arm quick struck with his first ball of the day, having nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind in the second over.

He followed that breakthrough by dismissing Head, Renshaw, Alex Carey and Beau Webster as Australia suffered a dramatic collapse, leaving South Africa firmly in control of the contest and on course to level the series.