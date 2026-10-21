Tyson Fury rates Daniel Dubois as ‘one of the best heavyweights’

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Daniel Dubois. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has said that he rates Daniel Dubois as “one of the best heavyweights on the scene at the moment,” after ‘DDD’ emphatic KO win against Fabio Wardley.

Dubois has improved a lot over the years and is one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. He turned professional at a young age, defeating all of his early opponents, then took a KO defeat to Joe Joyce, but recovered well with wins against the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua to earn himself the IBF world title.

The ‘Dynamite' lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk, but regained world champion status after defeating Wardley by 11th-round KO in May to win the WBO title, before a second-round stoppage over his rival in a rematch on Saturday.

Fury shared his reaction to Dubois’ swift and devastating win over Wardley in their recent rematch. The ‘Gypsy King’ has given credit to ‘DDD’ and his team for what they’ve been able to accomplish.

“Daniel’s done absolutely fantastic in his career,” Fury said.

“He’s had some unbelievable nights in boxing and he’s had some not unbelievable nights in boxing, like the night against Joe Joyce and the two fights with Usyk — they wasn’t so unbelievable for him.

“But he’s overcome that and he’s grown with age and I believe he’s one of the best, if not the best heavyweight on the scene at the moment. Young at 29 years old, fresh, and he seems to be getting better which is a testament to his trainer, Don Charles and himself and everybody else who’s involved.

“I think Don doesn’t get enough credit for the job he does. He looks after these fighters not only as fighters but as children…”

Dubois has previously said that he wants to fight Fury if he comes out victorious against Joshua in December, so a fight with Kabayel seems unlikely any time soon.